ONE way Woodmans Hill Secondary College students feel they can all help the city's most vulnerable people is to get moving.
A strong band of students are leading the charge in Ballarat's mass participation event Run for a Cause with all their efforts channelled into the Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Woodmans Hill year 10 Ben Allen said this was a fun way to give back to the community.
"We can help support homeless people and people who need food," Ben said. "It's a good opportunity to help the community and show we're connected to our community."
His sisters Abby, who is in year 10, and Mia, year seven, enjoy long distance running and, while they could walk, their highly competitive nature was likely to kick in for a race to the finish line.
"This is a good event for exercise and fitness," Abby said. "Have a go and get out there to have fun doing something with other people."
Meanwhile year seven Hudson Bennet who also liked to run long distance and be active said there was no pressure to run - people could run then walk, or just go for a walk.
All students' top tip for participants was to make sure you did not go out too hard at the start because it was harder to finish.
They said there was still plenty of time to get prepared to get on course in less than a fortnight's time.
A band of Woodmans Hill teachers were planning to walk together to get involved.
Woodmans Hill head of junior school Heather McClure said it was great to be part of something bigger in Ballarat as a school.
"It's a really good event for us to be involved in with the community. We've all been impacted by COVID and one thing we could do in lockdowns was exercise," Ms McClure said.
"...We're working hard to rebuild community connections and this is a good avenue to do that."
MORE RUN-SPIRATION
Run for a Cause features a 10-kilometre run, a 5km run and walk and a 1km children's dash in Victoria Park. This is the first Run event in three years after being sidelined with the pandemic.
The event is raising money for the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal, which directly supports families in this community via frontline welfare organisations St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat and the Salvation Army.
Run for a Cause is on November 20. Enter: ballaratfoundation.org.au.
