Run for a Cause 2022: Woodmans Hill lead charge in helping others

By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Woodmans Hill Secondary College students Ben, Mia, Hudson and Abby are leading the charge to Run for a Cause. Picture by Lachlan Bence

ONE way Woodmans Hill Secondary College students feel they can all help the city's most vulnerable people is to get moving.

