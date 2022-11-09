The Courier

Volunteers needed for Ballarat Carols by Candlelight 2022 at Mars Stadium

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:02pm, first published 6:30pm
Carols by Candlelight will return to Mars Stadium on December 18. File picture

Ballarat's Carols by Candlelight will return to Mars Stadium on December 18 with organisers hoping for a bumper festive crowd of around 10,000 people to attend.

