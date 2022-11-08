Ballarat's beloved Tai Chi teacher Jack Yang has been unsuccessful in seeking to have his visa reapplication considered in Australia, and will most likely be sent home to China to reapply.
In a second blow, the program Mr Yang originally came to Australia under is no longer being offered, and Mr Yang's new application is unlikely to succeed, he says, despite representations made on his behalf by federal member for Ballarat Catherine King's office.
One of Mr Yang's supporters, Megan Finlayson, said she was heartbroken at the decision to send him out of the country.
"I do not know the reason behind the decision but my simple brain doesn't allow me to process why a person who wants to call Ballarat home, contributes in such a positive way to our community, is not welcome," Ms Finlayson said.
Mr Yang said receiving the email from the Department of Immigration advising him he had to leave Australia was a painful shock.
"I checked my email in bed, and I was so shocked, it came on Thursday and I didn't notice (until Friday), and my wife and I were so upset," he said.
"My wife eventually fell asleep at four o'clock (in the morning) and I couldn't fall asleep. It was really a big shock for us. And the next morning, I went to Tai Chi although I felt sleepy, but we went there and met all our team members, and we told them the news and everybody was in tears.
"I couldn't control my mood, you know? I felt really horrible and (My wife) Shirley was crying. What can we do? Catherine King's office was really helpful.
"I went there and explained everything and she made notes, writing down everything. They promised to send a letter to the immigration office, which is really so kind; but they did say the hope of you submitting your new application here is very small, so you must be ready to go back and submit a new application (in China)."
IN THE NEWS
His probable repatriation comes as the federal government grapples with the revelation the immigration system was gamed by unscrupulous agents to give access to criminals and allow "grotesque" issues to flourish among new arrivals, AAP reports.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil flagged an independent review on Monday, saying the system was being exploited to facilitate "the most horrific crimes being committed in our country, things like slavery and human trafficking".
It follows recent reports of visa rorting and foreign worker exploitation in Australia, including revelations a human trafficking boss entered the country despite having been jailed in the UK.
The review is cold comfort for Mr Yang, who came to Australia to teach his gentle martial art at schools like Mount Clear, and has been offering free lakeside lessons to all comers for years.
"My Tai Chi people, they are writing letters to different people; (one student), she has finished a letter to the Minister of Immigration," he said.
"I feel so good; I'm moved by all the support from the local community."
