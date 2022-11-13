The Courier

Portrait of former BHS principal JJ Sheehan gifted to school

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:12am, first published 4:00am
Cate Cook, BHS principal Garry Palmer, Damien Sheehan and Mark Sheehan with the portrait of JJ Sheehan. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The family of former Ballarat High School principal J. J. Sheehan have presented his portrait as gift to celebrate the refurbishment of the J J Sheehan Wing.

