2022 Victorian election: Lake Wendouree tram tracks could extend under Liberal promise

By Nieve Walton
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Liberal candidate for Wendouree Samantha McIntosh with Neville Britton and Paul Mong from the Ballarat Tramways Museum. Picture by Kate Healy

An elected Liberal Party will extend the Lake Wendouree heritage tram tracks to Durham Point, committing to funding a feasibility study.

