A former Ballarat Liberal Party member has put his name forward for the 2022 Victorian state election, this time as an independent.
Mark Banwell was a federal candidate for Ballarat in 2010 when he was running against the Australian Labor Party's Catherine King, the Greens' Belinda Coates and Jim Rainey from the Family First Party.
He is now standing as an independent for the Eureka district, which takes in part of Ballarat and spreads out to Bacchus Marsh.
The 2010 campaign was marred with controversy after Mr Banwell said the federal government's schools building program would be a "holocaust'' in a year's time.
He apologised for using "a most inappropriate characterisation" in a statement to the media and made minimal media comments in the weeks following.
Ms King increased her margin in the 2010 vote to 11.7 per cent of the electorate.
In 2011, Mr Banwell began working as an electorate officer for Democratic Labour Party senator John Madigan.
At the time Mr Madigan described Mr Banwell as "an honest man" and he was pleased to have Mr Banwell working for them.
Mr Banwell will be the third independant on the Eureka ticket after Bacchus Marsh-based residents Nicola Reid and Michael Ray confirmed their tilt.
Along side them will be Labor incumbent Michaela Settle, Liberal party member Paul Tatchell and Sam McColl for the Greens.
The Animal Justice Party's Wendy Morrison, Family First Victoria's Adrian Garcia and DLP's Tabitha Rickard have also put their names down.
Members of a registered political party have until noon on Thursday to officially nominate with the Victorian Electoral Commission.
Independents have until noon on Friday to put their names in the ring.
The ballot order will then be decided at 1pm.
Two weeks of early voting begins on Monday, November 14.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
