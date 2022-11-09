A SLIGHT change of course will ensure Run for a Cause stays on solid ground for its big return to action next week.
Start and finish lines have shifted, along with the popular events precinct, to a closed road within Victoria Park to avoid heavy conditions on ovals after the deluge across the city this spring.
Run hosts The Ballarat Foundation confirmed the changes on Wednesday morning, in a bid to allow plenty of time for ensuring a safe, carnival event.
While runners and walkers will not finish on the oval as originally planned, there will be plenty of room to celebrate finishes with a supporter-lined route along Oak Avenue, which runs next to the inclusive playground.
Those doing the 10-kilometre run will have a slight detour on their second lap via the Sturt Street side of the inclusive playground.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said the changes would make sure all participants were safe and dry and the carnival atmosphere could continue.
For those whose have enjoyed the Ballarat Parkrun course, Run for a Cause takes a different route through Victoria Park through Elm Avenue and Cedar Drive through to the park outskirts.
The course will be on sealed roads and footpaths for all runners and walkers.
MORE RUN-SPIRATION
Run for a Cause returns after two years sidelined and running virtual events amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
All money raised will support the annual Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
The appeal, now under the guidance of The Ballarat Foundation, continues to directly support Ballarat's most needy family at Christmas via frontline welfare agencies the Salvation Army, Uniting Ballarat, St Vicent de Paul and Anglicare.
Agency workers and volunteers who spoke to The Courier at last week's launch said the appeal was needed more than ever with the sharp rise in living costs.
And running, walking and strolling all helps.
Run for a Cause offers a 10km two-lap run, a 5km run and walk and the popular 1km children's dash.
Run for a Cause is on November 20. Enter: ballaratfoundation.org.au.
