The Courier

Run for a Cause 2022: changes to start, finish lines, events precinct

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Run for a Cause is back and on a slightly tweaked course to ensure the event re-starts on solid ground in Victoria Park. Picture by Adam Trafford

A SLIGHT change of course will ensure Run for a Cause stays on solid ground for its big return to action next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.