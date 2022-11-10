The Courier

The Ballarat Foundation's Vital Signs aims to drive community change

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 11 2022 - 5:30am
New snapshot of city's health and social prosperity delivers confronting reality. Picture by Adam Trafford

CHRONIC health issues in young people and the true price of housing affordability show Ballarat is falling clear behind the state in a shocking new insight on social equality and development.

