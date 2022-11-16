This year's Clunes Show has been cancelled after ongoing wet weather made the showground unusable as a venue.
The event scheduled for Saturday November 19, and had a full program already booked.
While rain is also forecast on the day, Clunes and District Agricultural Society Inc secretary Gayle Wrigley said the ground was already too inundated underfoot to be safe.
"We can't cancel on a forecast, but unfortunately we have to cancel when it's this wet already," Ms Wrigley said.
The 2022 Clunes Show would have been the 160th anniversary of the event, and the 25th Bute Utes competition, Ms Wrigley said.
Both the 2020 and 2021 shows were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the unseasonal wet weather this year, our grounds have been totally waterlogged for weeks. Last week they dried up enough for a couple of major working bees," C&DAS president Jenny Redpath said.
"The grounds were looking good and we were all set to go
"On Monday we awoke to another deluge and the grounds are once again too wet to host a show that is either safe or enjoyable - not for the exhibitors, not for the participants and not for those lining up at the gate. We are devastated and know what a huge blow this is to so many people, including our own band of dedicated volunteers who have put so much into getting this event ready to go."
Entrants in the Clunes Show competitions seeking reimbursement of their entry fees are referred to the C&DAS Facebook page.
