2022 Clunes Show defeated by the big wet

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:19pm, first published 11:30am
Committee memeber Malcom Hull with a prize ribbon from a oprevious show.

This year's Clunes Show has been cancelled after ongoing wet weather made the showground unusable as a venue.

