Federation University students and staff feel they have been left in the dark over key university discussions and are hoping their united voice will help make their uncertain plight more widely known.
Rebekah Krauss, a Mathematical Sciences student at Federation University said she is unsure how she will finish her bachelor's degree after a number of her lecturers and tutors have been made redundant in ongoing faculty restructures and downsizing.
"There has been no official communication from anyone," Ms Krauss said.
"I just know that I sent my homework to my lecturer and I get an automatic email saying they were made redundant."
Teachers, union members and students gathered at Federation University's Mount Helen campus on Thursday as part of industrial action.
Ms Krauss said she wanted to stand with and support the staff.
"It has been so frustrating and disheartening," she said.
Ms Krauss is hearing about other students leaving the university who are then unable to get credits for the classes they have already taken.
"I am really worried I am going to be told that my bachelor's has not been up to standard," she said.
With six months to go of her degree, Ms Krauss said she is worried she might have to add more time if she is unable to get the credits she needs.
"We get told that it's our fault that these things are happening," she said.
"I was told that my degree was shutting down because there was not enough student interest, but [they] shut down the degree so no one can apply, it is catch 22."
Former business faculty professor Philip Taylor said it was frustrating to see business in Ballarat crying out for workers and dealing with a transforming industry while the business side of the university has been retreating.
While his redundancy email "wasn't quite a text message, it felt like one", he said and after ten years at the university he said it would of been nice to get a call.
As the staff negotiate their EBA, Professor Taylor said they are looking for a genuine consultation process.
"We want to see proper consultation with people who know and care about the university," he said.
A spokesperson from Federation University said they want a fair and sustainable outcome for all staff.
READ MORE:
"Universities across Australia have been hit hard by COVID-19, with falling student numbers impacting our budgets and forcing us to make difficult choices.
"Federation, with the great support of our staff, has developed and is implementing a roadmap to a strong and sustainable future.
"With an agreed schedule for Enterprise Bargaining with the union, we remain hopeful of reaching a fair result for all our staff, while recognising the need to be fiscally responsible during a challenging time for the university sector."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.