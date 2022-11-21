The hospitality industry, despite navigating a new world order of staff shortages, has bounced back following COVID lockdowns.
Live music is back at the Eastern Hotel, owner Matt Stone said he has gigs booked right into the new year.
While locals love the Eastern and are often regular attendees, Mr Stone said live music events also drive visitors to town.
"We get a lot of people from out of town, people from Geelong who come up for the weekend," he said.
People from Melbourne visit for a regional based show, the Eastern is more intimate and hosts the same acts at the big city, Mr Stone said.
In an effort to support the industry both sides of politics are spruiking funding packages.
On the Labor side, in an effort to keep live music gigs alive, performers could be eligible to be paid up to $1,000 which will support 10,000 gigs across the state.
Right now Mr Stone said the live music industry is continuing to face insurance challenges, which caused the Eastern to close a few months ago.
While they are open now, prices on insurance have increased rapidly.
Mr Stone said any money to support live music venues is helpful and if a new state government could potentially pay for acts, this would mean the venues could put that money to use elsewhere.
Incumbent candidate for Eureka, Michaela Settle said it was important to see 25 per cent of the gigs fund will be for regional Victoria.
"We know how incredibly important that is not just to music lovers, but to the whole area," she said.
Funding up to $50,000 for festivals will also be available under the Labor promise and they have pledged to create an advisory board to connect the government, community and industry.
"It is all about supporting the industry," Ms Settle said.
More support for the wider hospitality industry was announced on Monday, The Labor Party has proposed a $10 million grant fund to "support our renowned distilleries establish and upgrade their facilities".
Previous Ballarat recipients of similar programs include Larkin Gin and Brian Taylor's new venture on Armstrong Street.
The Liberals have proposed their own live music package, $150 million "to assist with planning, attracting and re-starting local festivals, shows, live music and entertainment events".
Venues will be able to access $1 million in grants to upgrade and maintain capability.
They would also like to see a number of reviews including insurance support arrangements and an audit of live music capabilities.
"We are doing everything we reasonably can to get the Victorian live music industry back on its feet," David Davis, Arts and Creative Industries shadow spokesperson said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
