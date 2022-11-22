The City of Ballarat will offer resume building sessions to more than 50 staff who will be "directly impacted" if the council decides to end its in-home aged care programs on Wednesday night.
Currently, the City of Ballarat is contracted to provide support to elderly residents over 65 through services such as domestic, shopping and personal assistance under the Commonwealth Home Support Program.
However, after recommendations by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety in 2018, where a slew of changes were put forward to allow older people greater autonomy on their choice of support services, the council has reconsidered its decision to supply such programs.
These amendments, which form part of the government's Support at Home Program and their 5 Pillars over 5 Years plan, requires providers to report on their performance, prudential standards, liquidity and capital adequacy.
According to council agenda documents, in order for the City of Ballarat to continue its support programs it must "operate under a Clinical Governance Framework relevant to specialist Aged Care service agencies, requiring the significant organisation, operational, and specialist skills changes to be implemented".
These reforms would also see employees needing to work "within designated Health Department regions".
"In effect, if the council became a provider of the Support at Home service, it would be delivering service across at least one designated Health Department region," the council agenda document wrote.
"The council would have to meet the new organisational requirements, accept a new funding/cost-recovery model, deliver service to a Health Department region, and operate in an open market context competing for clients with other providers of service."
Across the Commonwealth Home Support Program and the Regional Assessment Service, who is the contractor for the support program, a total of 57 staff would be "directly impacted".
"This means that the employment of staff in the Commonwealth Home Support Program funded services would cease on 30 June 2023, and the employment of staff in the Regional Assessment Service would cease on 30 June 2024," the council agenda document wrote.
Additional leeway has been given for the RAS to allow "the transition of clients into new service providers" to "be supported more effectively up to and beyond June 30 2023".
"This will provide a point of consistency in the existing service system whilst the change processes are implemented," the council agenda document wrote.
"Ceasing the RAS contract in June 2024 once the change processes have been supported to occur and establish presents a way that the council can maintain support for community members during this change process."
Staff of the City of Ballarat's Commonwealth Home Support Program are set to be guided through these proposed reforms with "resume building, interview skills, job search skills, as well as information sessions with Vision Super and Employee Assistance Program support with Converge International".
However, the council have said "several retraining and redeployment options may present" in the new plan.
As a replacement to their in-home services, officer's have recommend a new council funded model.
This plan, aligning with the City of Ballarat's Ageing Well in Ballarat Strategy 2022-2026, will see deliverables such as facilitating social programs "in response to identified need", apply to community members aged 55 and above, lowering the current age of eligibility for such services.
It has been highlighted volunteers would form a "significant contribution" to the new model.
"Volunteer engagement to develop[ing] new volunteering programs that address issues such as transport, isolation and loneliness, food insecurity; access to health and community services, and general supports is one of the high value aspects of the proposed new model," the council agenda document wrote.
Other services that may be put forward as part of the plan include "engagement with senior citizens clubs" as well as the development of an Ageing Well Ambassador program.
This proposal was created in consultation with current clients where in April feedback given said the "council does not need to be a provider" but does have a responsibility "in supporting older people to access services, fill gaps that the Commonwealth funded services do not address, and participate in community life as they age".
It is estimated the new scheme would cost $1,200,000 in wages and program costs.This would be funded through redirecting the current cost to the council of delivering the existing Commonwealth Home Support Program contract.
A total of 2218 elderly residents will be impacted by the proposed amendments with a transition phase of the new model set to begin at the start of 2023.
Earlier this year, other councils across the district announced similar changes to their aged care programs, including Hepburn Shire, Golden Plains Shire, and Moorabool Shire.
A final decision will be made on Wednesday night.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
