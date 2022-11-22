The Courier
Council

City of Ballarat set to end in-home aged care support programs

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
November 23 2022 - 5:00am
Councillors will vote on whether the City of Ballarat should cease delivering its in-home aged care support programs on Wednesday night.

The City of Ballarat will offer resume building sessions to more than 50 staff who will be "directly impacted" if the council decides to end its in-home aged care programs on Wednesday night.

Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

