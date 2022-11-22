A look at the 2018 projects promised to Ballarat - where are they now? | ANALYSIS

The 2018 to 2022 electoral term did not turn out as expected. So what has materialised for Ballarat in the last electoral cycle?
COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent staff and material shortages including in the building and construction industries have thrown barriers in front of some promised works.
By the end of 2019, most of the campaign promises had been funded in the state government's budget.
Here are some of the 2018 commitments that have seen the light of day:
A number of schools were promised millions of dollars of upgrades which have now been completed.
This includes Miners Rest Primary School, Mount Rowan Secondary, Phoenix P-12, Mount Clear and Ballarat High School.
Ten per cent of the 1000 free car parks promised have been delivered at Eastern Oval, White Flat Oval and the Ballarat Library.
Planning for the remaining 900 spaces has started.
The Lake Wendouree lighting projects has had a complicated path over the last four years, while the project has been funded by the state government, its faced ongoing complications at a council level.
$60 million was put aside for nine intersection upgrades, coined Keep Ballarat Moving.
Two have been completed, work has started on a new roundabout at Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road and other intersections are in the planning process.
$5 million was promised to construct a food relief center in Ballarat, land has been purchased for this project by Troon Group and Foodbank are expected to run the facility.
Work was expected to be completed by the end of November but this has not eventuated.
$10 million for stage two works on Her Majesty's Theatre are completed and Ballarat City Council have sought tenders for stage three.
Upgrades to Mars Stadium and the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre, a combined $11.8 million have been completed and now the state government are working towards further expansion of the precinct with the 2026 Commonwealth Games fast approaching.
Ballarat Innovation and Research Collaboration for Health, which is now disbanded, received a grant of $300,300.
New VLocity trains landed on the Ballarat line, and planning for track improvements including fast rail is currently in progress.
$3.7 million was spent on the Alfredton Recreation Reserve which was officially opened in the middle 2022.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
