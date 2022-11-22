The Courier
Victorian election 2022: what happened to the campaign promises from 2018

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 23 2022
A look at the 2018 projects promised to Ballarat - where are they now? | ANALYSIS

The 2018 to 2022 electoral term did not turn out as expected. So what has materialised for Ballarat in the last electoral cycle?

Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

