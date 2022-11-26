In four years Yuille Park Children's Centre director Amandah Taylor has steered her service from 'working towards' to 'excellence' in all seven areas of the national standards used to assess early childhood education.
It's all for the children she adores and to give them the best start in education that they deserve.
In recognition of her transformation of the centre and its quality standards, Ms Taylor received a prestigious Minister's Award in the 2022 Victorian Early Years Awards this month after being named a finalist in the Early Childhood Teacher of the Year.
Through professional development, evidence-based practice and building strong relationships with the community and Yuille Park Community College where the centre is now located, Ms Taylor has developed kindergarten programs that meet the needs of the diverse community.
"It went through something like seven teachers in six years before I got here so we were really determined to work very closely and bring the service under school management," she said.
Getting some stability in staffing was a priority.
Ms Taylor came to the centre when the school took over running the kindergarten, which a social service had previously managed.
"I had a really strong vision of what we needed to do to make it work and make everyone feel safe and happy," she said.
"We put some programs in place to support families; we've got the 'take what you need, give what you can' program of clothes, books and foods which is an opportunity for everyone to support each other.
"And I thought a Reconciliation Action Plan was really important so we worked very hard with the school in that space, and embed Indigenous perspectives in our programs as we have quite a high number of Indigenous families here and we ask them a lot about what they need and want."
That is all in addition to the tangible work to transform the kindergarten space to make it more welcoming and available.
"Our community deserves high quality kinder and it's a really wonderful community to work in," she said. "We talk a lot about it being one of the highest-need communities in the state but it's actually a very loving, giving supporting community."
The kinder program has always been free at Yuille Park to remove barriers for families.
About 38 children attend the kinder during the week, with around 18 in a group and higher staffing levels than many kinders so staff can have spend more time with each child.
"There are really strong friendships that develop among the children and a sense of belonging .... they feel very much like they belong to kinder and feel safe here."
That sense of belonging carries through as the kindergarten pupils transition in to prep at the school.
Yuille Park Community College principal Brett Shillito said making education a "great start for kids and families" from kinder set children up for their school years.
"We can tell the difference between children coming through this kinder and transitioning to school than come in from other places," Mr Shillito said.
"School readiness is about all different sorts of things, not just knowing numbers and colours. It's about students having their own sense of identity, knowing that they can interact with their peers, their ability to self regulate in difficult situations and giving them the skills to really reflect on themselves as little learners as they go along."
Mr Shillito said investing in community, staff and children collectively meant everyone was on the same page in creating an environment that is best for the kids.
Ms Taylor, who has been an early childhood teacher for more than 30 years, has also put her leadership skills toward coordinating the City of Ballarat's Best Start Program and she now works part time at the kinder and part time mentoring other early childhood teachers in the region.
