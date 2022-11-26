The Courier
Education

Yuille Park Children's Centre director Amandah Taylor wins Minister's Award at Victorian Early Years Awards

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 27 2022 - 4:30am
Yuille Park Children's Centre director Amandah Taylor with Skylah and Myla. Picture by Adam Trafford

In four years Yuille Park Children's Centre director Amandah Taylor has steered her service from 'working towards' to 'excellence' in all seven areas of the national standards used to assess early childhood education.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

