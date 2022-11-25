The Courier
Police allegedly find weapons and drugs at Ballarat man's home

November 25 2022
Ballarat police arrest a man on Friday morning. Picture from Victoria Police Media

A Ballarat man, believed to be a chapter president of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG), has been charged by police after drugs and weapons were allegedly found during a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) search at his Ballarat home.

