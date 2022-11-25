A Ballarat man, believed to be a chapter president of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG), has been charged by police after drugs and weapons were allegedly found during a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) search at his Ballarat home.
Officers from the VIPER (Visibility, Intelligence, Prevention, Enforcement and Reassurance) taskforce executed the search on Burnbank Street on Friday morning.
WATCH THE ARREST BELOW:
"(Police) subsequently seized a quantity of what appears to be cocaine, and three prohibited weapons - a pair of knuckle dusters and two edged weapons," a Victoria Police media statement said.
"The 32-year-old Ballarat man was charged with possess traffickable quantity drug of dependence, three counts of possess prohibited weapon and breach of bail."
The man is due to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' court on Friday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The taskforce is described as a "tactical and investigative unit based within Crime Command focused on preventing, detecting, deterring, disrupting and dismantling the criminal activities of groups such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, organised crime networks and street gangs."
Police are urging anyone with information about organised criminal or illicit drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made at at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.