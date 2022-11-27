WHAT was a dilapidated, shed-like space in one of Ballarat's most well-known sites has been transformed into a fresh, relaxing wellness "sanctuary for women".
Final works are underway to move Fernwood Fitness Ballarat into The Courier's former home on Creswick Road, taking up space in what was primarily storage rooms for rolls of printing paper.
The women's only gym will almost complete the redeveloped site, which features a mix of offices and well-being specialists.
This move has been seven years in the making for Fernwood Ballarat owners Lee and Brian Squire after outgrowing their base of the past 23 years the corner of Mair and Lydiard streets.
The new, open double-storey space, with limited onsite car parking, has a larger 1500-square metre footprint with a glamourous sweeping, open staircase, modern and spacious breakfast and showing facilities.
Ms Squire said recovery zones with massage and saunas and rooms focused on general wellness were just as important as exercise spaces, allowing women the time to rejuvenate.
"I want this to feel like a sanctuary for women to come into and invest time in their well-being," Ms Squire said. "It's beautiful and spacious and I want it to be a place where women feel welcome and belong."
IN OTHER NEWS
A walkway off Creswick Road leads women into a reception area and traditional open space for weights and cardio. At the far end is a bathroom with a string of showers, each equipped with space for women to sit down in cubicles when getting changed.
The gym will also offer a larger registered childcare facility. Ms Squire said this was to try and help give women the time and space they needed for self-care.
Other key features include a dedicated 12-bed reformer Pilates studio, a spin studio and high intensity interval training space for small group training.
Tables outside will help allow members to relax in fresh air.
Ms Squire said the new health club site was purpose-built to empower women to achieve their personal goals at their own pace and with confidence.
"It feels surreal that we've finally got the space to this point and we're on the home run," Ms Squire said.
Fernwood Fitness Ballarat's new Creswick Road site is on schedule to open mid-next month.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.