Residents can expect to see better walkways in the near future as the City of Ballarat has ramped up its efforts to improve the region's footpaths this month.
Throughout November up until about Christmas time, quad bikes fitted with specialist engineering equipment and high-definition camera systems, will be roaming the streets of Ballarat collecting data to assist in developing footpath asset maintenance and renewal programs.
These bikes, operated by contractors from Melbourne-based Infrastructure Management Group, will travel more than 900 kilometres around Ballarat's footpath network.
This will comprise 564 kilometres of concrete footpath; 166 kilometres of asphalt footpath including three kilometres with bluestone banding and more than four kilometres of paved/block footpath.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said the usage of quad bikes to collect data on the condition of Ballarat's footpath network was in line with goal four of the Council Plan 2021-2025 "'to conserve and enhance the city's natural and built assets".
"Ballarat's footpaths are a vital asset, and form part of our plan to seamlessly connect paths and trails across the municipality," he said.
"Quality footpaths play a crucial role in reducing car emissions, as they encourage community members to walk or use other methods of active transportation."
As part of the City of Ballarat Budget 2022/2023, the council is investing $800,000 in new footpaths and cycleways.
Residents are advised not to approach the quad bikes while they are being operated as this could interfere with data collection.
To report an issue or damage to the footpath network call the council's customer service team on 5320 5500 or download the Snap Send Solve app via the App Store or on Google Play.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
