City of Ballarat deploys quad bikes to collect data on region's footpaths

Malvika Hemanth
Malvika Hemanth
November 30 2022 - 9:30am
The City of Ballarat has brought out quad bikes to collect information on the state of the region's footpath networks to improve walkways in the near future. Picture by Infrastructure Management Group.

Residents can expect to see better walkways in the near future as the City of Ballarat has ramped up its efforts to improve the region's footpaths this month.

