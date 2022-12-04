The Courier
Ballarat community gathers for Eureka Stockade anniversary

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
December 5 2022 - 5:00am
Val D'Angri OAM, Marianne Messer (their ancestors made the Eureka Flag), Peter Lalor Philip (descent of Peter Lalor) and Owen King (Great Grandson of John King, who pulled the flag off the pole). Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat marked one of the city's and the country's most important and historical events at the weekend, on its 168th anniversary.

