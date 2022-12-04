Ballarat marked one of the city's and the country's most important and historical events at the weekend, on its 168th anniversary.
Eureka Day marked the anniversary of the 1854 Eureka Stockade, when early on the morning of Sunday December 3, government troops attacked protesting miners who rebelled against unjust working conditions imposed by the Victorian Colonial Military Forces on the goldfields.
At least 22 miners and six troopers were killed. The day is one of the key events in the story of Australia's democracy.
The Eureka Centre was open to all on the weekend, with outdoor live music performances from The Dead Salesman and Charm of Finches. Inside the centre, visitors were treated to educational talks in front of the original Eureka Flag. Descendants of key Eureka figures also gave a discussion in the centre's auditorium.
Mary-Anne Messer was in attendance, a descendant of Anastasia and Timothy Hayes.
Timothy was one of the 13 tried for treason in the aftermath of the battle, a chairman of the Ballarat Reform League and author of the group's charter.
His wife, Anastasia helped sew the Eureka flag, and was reputed to be holding Peter Lalor when his arm was amputated.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Messer said she had recently discovered her Eureka link after a cousin had mentioned it in passing.
"He told me all about it and it turns out that my side of the family were really embarrassed and ashamed because they were considered treasonous and rebellious," she said.
"They (Anastasia and Timothy Hayes) were right in the centre of everything." She said she wanted to educate more people about the Eureka cause.
"We have a democracy, not just because of what happened in Eureka, but it has been informed and strengthened by what happened at Eureka.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.