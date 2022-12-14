POPULAR spin and yoga studio Hot Temple has plans underway to open a second gym across town.
Planning documents are before City of Ballarat for the gym - known for its infrared cycle, Pilates, strength and yoga classes - to expand into a space on Armstrong Street South in central Ballarat.
Hot Temple's Matt O'Neill said the gym's flagship site on Howitt Street, Wendouree, was on track to max-out memberships next year.
He said the search for a second site on the southern side of Ballarat had been underway for awhile, particularly making it easier for members who travel from as far as Buninyong for classes.
This comes as gyms continue to build back after pandemic restrictions, such as female-only gym Fernwood which is set to officially open its new, larger venue on Creswick Road on Saturday.
Hot Temple specialises in infrared heat technology to promote fitness and leanness in short sessions to get the metabolism firing.
Classes range from are high intensity, high resistance, high heart rate to slow, flowing mediation.
Planning for the new gym is in a commercial area in a building where the ground floor has been vacant for two years.
The space will feature two studios and waiting areas.
City of Ballarat's planning report identifies the project as one that will help to activate the city's central business district and "invigorate a tired building on the fringe of the Ballarat CBD".
There is also plenty of car parking in the area and no residential properties impacted.
Hot Temple aims to move in before Easter.
