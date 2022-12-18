ONE of Catherine King's first official duties in her acting role as Australian Agricultural Minister had a green royal touch in Ballarat.
A tree, commemorating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, became the first key addition to the city's new showgrounds site and the home of Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society in Mount Rowan.
The Ballarat MP said this was a site close to her heart, having opened the world-class indoor equestrian centre in 2010 with funding under the Gillard Labor Government in partnership with University of Ballarat (now Federation University) and Riding for the Disabled Association.
Federation University has since pulled out of the facility and Ms King was happy BAPs could instead find its long-sought home in the place.
"I'm glad it's partnership has been handed over to BAPs and it looking forward. Trees are part of it," Ms King said. "In 20 to 30 years' time this tree and others will be casting shade for many families."
This is not the first Jubilee tree planting for the region. Ms King and City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson have also planted trees in Queen's Park, Clunes, and a Girl Guides camp in Creswick.
Ms King said tree plantings were the wish of the British monarch, who this year celebrated 70 years' reign before her death in early September. The Queen's request was for nations to contribute to the tree canopy across the world and already thousands have been planted, via grants, across Australia.
BAPs' tree was planted on Sunday in open space off Rose Hill Road, set just back from the Midland Highway, in what will become a tree-lined boundary.
The masterplan for the new showgrounds is in its final design stages before going to council but it was likely early works would include turning lanes and improved drainage for the 40-acre site.
Ballarat Show must move from Creswick Road by 2024, making way for infrastructure upgrades in the Eureka Stadium precinct ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Next year will mark Baps' 90th year of hosting the show on Creswick Road.
BAPs' executive officer Keli Macrae said the society had started meeting with neighbours and was planning a community night to invite more neighbours into the venue early next year to share plans and ideas.
BAPs was also working closely with fellow tenants including RDA, Ballarat quarter horse association, polocrosse and pony clubs.
"We want to ensure the impacts of construction are minimal, so they will be able to keep using the centre," Ms Macrae said. "After the wet winter we've had, the use of the facility here has been really important for people to work their horses."
Meanwhile Catherine King has stepped up in an acting role for Australian Agricultre, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt, who is taking leave for Christmas. This adds to Ms King's portfoilio as Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister.
