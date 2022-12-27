Hate the heat? Ballarat hot one day, a third of the temperature the next

In a stark contrast to the mini-heatwave that hit Ballarat after Christmas, Wednesday is delivering some of that gloomy misty weather the city has often (sometimes unfairly) been renownd for.
Tuesay peaked at almost 35 degrees, the hottest maximum temperature of the year and the third day in a row that topped 30 degrees.
But on a day of bleak contrast, the cool change on Wednesday delivered a sudden drop in temperatures that saw the chilly afternoon hover around 12 degrees.
After two days of sunshine, Ballarat woke to drizzling rain on Wednesday.
It was 26 degrees at midnight, leading to sleepless nights for many.
The midnight temperature will also likely turn out to be the maximum of the 24-hour period as the cold sets in for the rest of the day.
However it will warm up later in the week with warmer temperatures on Saturday and New Year's Day.
In good news, expect 33 degrees and sunshine for New Year's Day.
