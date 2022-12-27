The Courier
Updated

Hate the heat? Ballarat hot one day, a third of the temperature the next

Updated December 28 2022 - 2:49pm, first published 8:45am
In a stark contrast to the mini-heatwave that hit Ballarat after Christmas, Wednesday is delivering some of that gloomy misty weather the city has often (sometimes unfairly) been renownd for.

