Calls to adopt Queensland e-scooter rules, including younger riders

Transport researchers have controversially advocated for a change to e-scooter rules which, some say, currently plagued Ballarat residents.
Micro mobility risk management firm Zipidi co-founder Stephen Coulter said Australia "could do a lot worse than simply adopting the Queensland laws".
In Ballarat and Melbourne you have to be over 18 years to ride rented e-scooters and they cannot be used on the footpaths, whereas in Brisbane you can use them from the age of 12 years, with adult supervision.
Mr Coulter said Queensland had the "closest to best practice" rules for e-scooters that should be adopted nationwide, with local agencies setting speed limits.
He said bans on privately owned e-scooters in public areas were "head-in-the-sand stuff" and meant thousands of riders were missing out on education about their safe use.
Privately owned scooters are currently illegal in Victoria, NSW, South Australia and the Northern Territory.
Mr Coulter said inconsistent rules for e-scooters were holding back their adoption and creating dangerous mixed messages for riders.
"Because private e-scooters are illegal, there's no government communication or education on what the laws are and what the vehicle standards are for safe riding," he said.
In Victoria, the e-scooter trial currently ongoing will determine the outcome of the rules in the state.
The Ballarat trial has been extended until the end of March.
A state government spokesperson said an "independent oversight panel [will be] tasked with monitoring the trial, evaluating trial outcomes and making recommendations about the future use of e-scooters in Victoria".
The City of Ballarat council website directs all complaints or concerns about the trial directly to the company in charge of the orange bikes and scooters, Neuron.
This also happens on the Melbourne council websites, where Neuron and Lime are participating in the trial.
"Lime and Neuron are responsible for all aspects of their operations," City of Melbourne website said.
The Melbourne council encourages reports of illegal or dangerous activity to be sent to Victoria Police.
While the police cannot give specific details about Ballarat e-scooter infringements, there have been 827 fines in the state.
Top issues relating to e-scooters include people not wearing helmets, riding on footpaths and riding with more than one person at a time. The state government said they would take into consideration a number of sources while putting together their report, including data from operators, hospitals and Victoria Police.
Surveys from riders and council reports will also be included.
The e-scooters provide another transport option for residents and reduce car dependency, especially within the Ballarat CBD, where car parks are often hard to come by.
A Neuron spokesperson said safety "is at the heart of everything" they did.
- with AAP
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
