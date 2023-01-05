A Ballarat-based ceramic artist is encouraging residents to slow down and be in the moment with her new exhibition.
Camilla Watson is displaying her first solo show this month at the Old Butcher Shop Gallery, with a focus on mosaic pieces.
Part of the Like a Beautiful Dream exhibition will involve a section of plates decorated with roses.
Watson said she wanted people to stop and "smell the roses".
She said it was important to encourage "being in the moment when we're living our busy lives".
Watson has been working with these materials since completing her Bachelor of Arts in ceramic design.
Since then she has merged her love for the arts with another degree in teaching and has taught a number of classes in the region.
Finding the materials for the mosaic aspects involves a bit of a treasure hunt.
Watson looks through op-shops and antique shops looking for different decorative plates she can use for her artwork.
"It's very inspiring because a piece might make you reminisce of different times in your life," she said.
"Maybe at Grandma's or a friend's place, you see that plate and it gives me inspiration to make a platter using those memories."
Watson said a mental health theme almost "bubbled up", as her own art practice helped her to slow down and practice mindfulness.
READ MORE: Steampunk and illusions at The Mercure
She said the themes were explored after her own practices to "keep happy and healthy".
"I'm also a mum so I try to model good mental health for my kids and family," Watson said.
IN THE NEWS:
Another aspect of the exhibition will include "wishing stars" where people can use the artwork created by Watson to focus on goal-setting.
Watson said she was looking forward to seeing people's reactions to her artwork.
"It's very nerve-racking ... but I think I'll rise to the occasion," she said.
The gallery exhibition opens on Saturday. Watson can be found on Instagram @ made_by_mill.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.