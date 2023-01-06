The latest exhibition on Lydiard Street explores how indigenous animals have a relationship with growing Ballarat urbanisation.
Artist Robyn Fisher has been working on her first solo exhibition which depicts the architecture and design of Ballarat chimneys and how native Australian Wood Duck have taken residence within them.
Fisher said the interest in chimneys started when she was living in Port Melbourne and looking out of windows at the different rooftops.
"I've always loved the red brick chimneys," she said.
When she moved to Ballarat she noticed there were similar features in the city as well as some ducks making a new home.
"I don't know if people notice how many native animals actually live amongst us in urban areas, especially birds," Fisher said.
She has a background in environmental sciences and kept researching the birds as people were telling her stories of the wood ducks in their chimneys as well as other birds.
"Normally they nest in trees, and from what I've read, they've adapted and started nesting in chimneys, which is amazing," Fisher said.
"It's interesting for me to see how native wildlife has adapted to urban areas."
Outside of art, Fisher works in early childhood education.
She said she loved taking the children in the family daycare to the art gallery and often that will encourage parents into the space as well.
"The children can introduce the adults and they can learn about birds and wildlife in Ballarat," Fisher said.
"The kids will learn so much," Fisher said.
"I'm trying to teach them original names for birds and they will pick that up and then teach the parents."
Fisher said there have been many people in the Ballarat art community that have supported her as she put her exhibition.
She hopes to continue exploring how urban areas and animals coexist.
"I am wondering if animals and plants will continue to adapt and whether they will infiltrate those urban areas," Fisher said.
Fisher said there had been lots to learn outside of creating the work including marketing and the world of social media.
"I have been very nervous, very overwhelmed, but I have loved it," she said.
Chimney Dwellers will be on display in the Artspace on Lydiard Street, Wednesday to Sunday until February 5.
There will be some children friendly activities at the exhibition for families who stop by, including some colouring.
Keep up with Fisher on Instagram @robyngofish.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
