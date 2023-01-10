Work is about to start on an aged care redevelopment of what is left of Ballan's Soldiers Memorial Hospital.
The Mecwacare (Malvern Elderly Citizens Welfare Association) facility will gain nine aged care beds, while parts of the complex dating back to the 1960s, and even as recently as 2012 will be demolished.
Approval for the 8773 square metre site on the corner of Cowie and Simpson streets was granted at the latest meeting of the Moorabool Development Assessment Committee.
The health facility currently has 51 beds and the redevelopment would see that rise to 60.
Council officers said that would require an extra 2.7 car parking bays, which will be created by the removal of a Cowie Street 'crossover' - a former ambulance drop-off area for the now-defunct Urgent Care Centre.
Ballan residents needing an emergency department are now directed to the Urgent Care Centreat Western Health in Bacchus Marsh or Grampians Health Ballarat Base.
Other services previously offered at the complex - including dentistry and x-rays - are no longer provided.
A GP Superclinic building opened in 2012 is not included in the redevelopment, however a community gym and hydrotherapy pool is part of the subject land - and was labelled "Melbourne Pathology" in one document.
The soldiers memorial (bush nursing) hospital was opened in 1966, and a report to the meeting said the complex was in a Public Use Zone, although it had not technically been public land for decades.
"According to the submission a title search proved that the site had not been publicly owned since 1991," the council officers' report said.
"The (charity) Ballan and District Soldiers Memorial Bush Nursing Hospital and Hostel Inc was the owner of the subject site since 1991 - and the subject site was privately owned by Mecwacare since December 2021."
Landscape plans for the redevelopment also show a series of open courtyards for residents - as well as a 15 metre L-shaped deck adjacent to the dining area, overlooking the Werribee River to the north.
A notice was posted on the property and a report to the meeting said the application was "advertised" - but did not specify how.
The report also said there was no advertisement in the local newspaper.
Two objections were received.
Agencies approached about the redevelopment included the Department of Transport, several water authorities and council staff involved in ageing and environmental health.
They raised concerns about privacy, amenity, landscaping, waste, unloading areas and stormwater.
One objector feared the loss of a community garden under stage two of the development, which was yet to be released.
The council was told the population of Ballan is forecast to grow from 2,985 in 2016 to more than 5,900 in 2041 - mainly due to its location between Ballarat and Melbourne.
The same document also identified the busy corner of Inglis and Cowie streets as a "main street gateway".
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
