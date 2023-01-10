The Courier
Home/Video

Ballan to get nine extra aged care beds under rebuild of former hospital

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
January 11 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballan and District Health and Care - now known as Mecwacare. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Work is about to start on an aged care redevelopment of what is left of Ballan's Soldiers Memorial Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.