A potential new icon in the Lydiard Street cultural precinct has taken the next step toward reality with the submission of heritage plans.
The National Centre For Photography aims to transform the former Union Bank building near Sturt Street as early as this year, adding to Her Majesty's, the Post Office Gallery and Chinese Library as recent revitalisations of the key CBD area.
The Ballarat International Foto Biennale project, several years in the making, has now made its application to Heritage Victoria hoping to capitalise on the city's growing demand for contemporary art events.
BIFB director Vanessa Gerrans said the centre will be "hugely important" for the region.
"It just shows you the creative metamorphosis of how the Ballarat International Foto Biennale has evolved from a regional exhibition in 2005 into a 60 day biannual festival," Ms Gerrans said.
"It will be an interesting period of change as we work to change the 60 day format of the festival into a year-round event with the proposed changes." She said the planned amendments would be an "exciting way" to showcase high quality photography while maintaining the "essence of past history".
Some of BIFB's key objectives for the NCFP include having an annual innovative public and education program as well as hosting a variety of opportunities for professional development through lectures and masterclasses.
Other goals draw on the success of previous BIFB events such as pioneering American photographer Linda McCartney exhibiting in 2021 as the organisation continues to "foster international networking and collaborations".
"The Biennale has delivered such significant visitation and economic return that has contributed immensely to the city," Ms Gerrans said.
"The proposed works are all based off of demand and it's great that we've been able to be an agile and dynamic organisation that can meet visitor and customer needs."
Works to the former Union Bank building which have been put forth by Michael Taylor Architecture & Heritage on behalf of BIFB to HV form part of their stage one and two developments.
These include removing the staircase, connecting building and ground floor toilets adjacent to the historical site on Bath Lane.
The report from Michael Taylor Architecture & Heritage wrote this demolition would help make the precinct more user friendly as it "will provide a more resolved circulation plan and lift/stair addition" by "delivering compliant access throughout the entire building."
It also cited the need for two new internal openings; one in the former manager's office and one in the former banking chamber to further improve disability compliant access.
"Many of the openings into the banking chamber have already been altered and lack any decorative architraves, skirtings and mouldings to be physically impacted," the report wrote. "The proposed option provides the required accessibility and internal refurbishment required for the building to be used by the BIFB while balancing the physical and visual impacts of the proposed works.
"The option to do nothing to the building is unfeasible as the building lacks universal access."
BIFB purchased the iconic site in 2018. In 2018/19 they received a permit application to strip out the 2000's commercial fit out.
In February 2022 they received a permit exemption to conduct geotech excavations. In July BIFB's application to conduct their stage one exterior conservation works was approved.
The Union Bank was built in the 1860s. About a century later it was occupied by the Hospital Benefits Association (HBA). In 1968 HBA sold the site where it was used by commercial offices. After this point the building remained empty for a number of years before the arrival of BIFB.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
