The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Business

Ballarat International Foto Biennale submits plans to Heritage Victoria to create National Centre For Photography

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 11 2023 - 8:36am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A potential new icon in the Lydiard Street cultural precinct has taken the next step toward reality with the submission of heritage plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.