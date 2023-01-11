The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Preview

Organs of the Goldfields to bid farewell to the Neil Street Church organ

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 12 2023 - 11:28am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organs of the Goldfields director Judy Houston at the Neil Street Uniting Church. Picture by Adam Trafford

AS the final chords of the 1874 Fincham organ reverberate from the Neil Street Uniting Church next Tuesday afternoon, it will be a bittersweet moment for those in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.