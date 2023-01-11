The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Federation University's former vice chancellor Helen Bartlett honoured in new Graeme Drendel portrait

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 12 2023 - 11:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Graeme Drendel has painted a portrait of former Federation University vice chancellor Prof Helen Bartlett. Main picture by Adam Trafford

ONE of Federation University's and Victoria's most respected artists will forever have a place on the walls at the Mount Helen campus with the unveiling of Graeme Drendel's portrait of former vice chancellor Professor Helen Bartlett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.