Driver in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for fatal Coimadai collision that killed Mount Egerton man

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 12 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 10:30am
COIMADAI: The accident claimed the life of a 59-year-old Mount Egerton driver.

The driver in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Mount Egerton man has made a brief appearance in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

