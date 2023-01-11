The driver in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Mount Egerton man has made a brief appearance in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Maddingley man Jake Tate was 19 years old when he was involved in a pile-up on July 8, 2022 that killed a 59-year-old man at Coimadai.
The accident was reported at 3.40pm on the Diggers Rest-Coimadai Road, just east of the Merrimu reservoir, between Bacchus Marsh and Melton.
A truck, a bus with no passengers and a ute were also caught up in the incident.
The Major Collision Investigation Unit charged Tate with dangerous driving causing death and he was released on bail days later.
The accused appeared in court on Thursday supported by his parents.
Tate's defence counsel told the court she would call seven witnesses, including "those who observed [the accused] driving in the moment preceding the incident," scene reconstruction officers and the police informant.
"There were eight officers that attended the scene ... none of their statements have been sought," the defence said.
"And there are paramedics that appear at the scene and statements have not been sought."
Magistrate Hugh Radford ordered the prosecution to provide body worn footage, the accused's mobile phone and statements from emergency services personnel to Tate's defence.
The matter will return to court April 26.
