Ballarat teen's BMX bike stolen while injured on holiday

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 3:17pm
A Ballarat teenager who broke his arm at a BMX track while on holiday was further traumatised when thieves stole his beloved bike as he waited for an ambulance.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

