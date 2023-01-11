The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Cardinal George Pell remembered for work in Catholic education after death in Rome

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated January 11 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Pell in 1987. File photo.

Shock and sadness were some of the emotions felt by leaders in Ballarat after hearing about the death of Cardinal George Pell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.