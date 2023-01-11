Shock and sadness were some of the emotions felt by leaders in Ballarat after hearing about the death of Cardinal George Pell.
Former headmaster at St Patrick's College, Dr Peter Casey told The Courier he felt privileged to have the opportunity to get to know Cardinal Pell while in his role at the school.
Pell grew up in Ballarat and attended St Patrick's from 1949 to 1959.
"He was a pertinent orator and he knew everything up to his neck," Dr Casey said.
"He has been respected by everybody about the place just about ever since."
Dr Casey said Pell was often perceived to be a "standoffish figure, on a pedestal".
In reality he described Pell as a "larger-than-life character".
Pell returned to Ballarat as a priest within the Ballarat Diocese after extensive study abroad.
Dr Casey said Pell was very generous with his time at the school and had a "vast knowledge" of the students and families that made up the St Patrick's community.
By remembering names and faces while visiting, Dr Casey said Cardinal Pell would be able to "set students at their rest" and which made him "very personable".
"If you were a friend, you were a friend for life," Dr Casey said.
He said Pell might be remembered for some of his conservative stances.
"He was a man who never left you in any doubt of what he was thinking and was never afraid to stand up for what he believed to be right."
Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Ballarat Paul Bird said Cardinal Pell spent "quite a few years interacting with many people in Ballarat".
"Although he did have some good deal of controversy and arguments with various people, he did make a lot of friends and I am sure they were saddened by his death," Bishop Bird said.
Bishop Bird said Pell was keen to be engaged with the people outside of the Catholic community.
"He offered whatever views he could that he thought would be helpful and had quite wide interests."
Bishop Bird said he was personally saddened when hearing of Pell's death on Wednesday.
"For my own contacts with him, he was always most courteous and pleasant to speak with," the Bishop said.
"I've got that sadness, hearing of his death."
Bishop Bird said he wanted to offer his sympathies to Pell's family.
"Through the various controversies, and particularly through his time in prison, that was a very difficult time for them," he said.
"I was pleased that the high court acquitted him of the charges, so that meant he could at least spend what turns out to be the final stage of his life more peacefully."
Bishop Bird said there would be priests who served at the same time as Pell, parishioners and even those involved with education who would be remembering him.
Pell was an important figure in Catholic education. In Ballarat he served as director at the Aquinas campus of the Institute of Catholic Education from 1974 to 1984.
During this decade he also served as principal of the institute, which expanded from primary teacher education to take in other courses including nursing, religious education, church music and educational administration.
Australian Catholic University chancellor Martin Daubney said in a statement: "Cardinal Pell was a central figure in the formation and foundation of the university".
By the end of 1990, Catholic education colleges across the east coast of Australia merged to form ACU.
"From the time of its inception, Cardinal Pell maintained a deep and abiding interest in ACU," Mr Daubney said.
ACU Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Zlatko Skrbis, said Pell was very generous in lending expertise to ACU.
"I regularly had the benefit of his advice, which was always thoughtful and always greatly valued," Professor Skrbis said.
In 2015, Cardinal Pell was granted an honorary doctorate for outstanding contribution to the Catholic Church here and internationally and the advancement of Catholic higher education.
At the Ballarat campus of ACU, the school of nursing, midwifery and paramedicine is housed in building 104, named The George Pell Center.
"His death will be felt by many. We join with all people of faith in praying for the repose of his soul," Mr Daubney said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
