More options for tourists and residents to spend time outside in the main streets of the Hepburn Shire are on the way.
About $300,000 has been spent on outdoor furniture, heaters and planter boxes in an effort to spruce up the streets.
Daylesford Sweet Decadence owner Vineet Rajput said the program had been a boost for businesses.
"It's pretty great; because the footprint has already increased with these tables," Mr Rajput said.
"It was quite useful for us."
The money is from the state government as part of the outdoor activation fund.
Ninety-nine tables, 190 chairs, 17 umbrellas/bases and 58 heaters were distributed as part of the fund.
Council will be installing more planter pots in main town streetscapes.
Typically businesses would need to pay for a permit in order to put furniture along the street, but as part of the state government program, the council was able to waive the fees.
Mr Rajput said the weather had now warmed up over the past few weeks and more and more people were wanting to sit outside.
But the trends typically fluctuated depending on the time of day, he said.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said it was great to see businesses welcome the program and start the year off with an unexpected boost.
"Not only have they suffered through the prolonged COVID-19 event, we've had weather-driven events like the floods and the storms," Cr Hood said.
"There's been lots and lots of impediments for local business."
Cr Hood said he was pleased to be able to waive the fees associated with the extra tables and chairs.
"Now that summer has finally arrived and we're getting some pleasant weather ... we have a lot of tourists and day-trippers visiting our area," he said.
"It's really a positive thing for local businesses."
Cr Hood said it was great to see local streetscapes were strongly valued.
"People love the environment and love the way their towns look," he said.
This year, separate to the state government outdoor activation, Hepburn Shire will work to develop a policy about outdoor dining and other temporary and permanent fixtures on road reserves.
Cr Hood said it would be great to have feedback from residents and businesses so they could improve the streetscapes in town.
"A few things were put in place during COVID-19 [restrictions]," he said.
Cr Hood said the responses to unexpected lockdowns and restrictions were reactive.
"Now we're looking to be proactive and review the policy going forward," he said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
