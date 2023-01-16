More seating is on the way outside Sturt Street if plans can get off the ground.
More than six months ago, the City of Ballarat announced it would build an outdoor deck and seating for patrons in the 400s-block of Sturt Street.
At the time of the announcement the council predicted work would start in "a few weeks" and be completed by mid-spring.
Unfortunately work is yet to start, missing the key summer season where residents and tourists would be willing to spend more time outside.
In a statement to The Courier, council's acting director for development and growth, Joanna Cuscaden, said work is scheduled to commence in February.
Ms Cuscaden said the project has been delayed by "contractor availability and due to consideration of surrounding business requests".
Money for the project has been funded by the state government as part of the 2021 Outdoor Activation Fund.
Council received $975,000, with some of that money to be used to build this particular project.
When it's finally completed, leftover funds could be spent in other parts of the city.
Businesses in the block are bracing for a noisy and disrupted month while the breakfast bar style benches are constructed.
Higher Society manager Jess Stirling said the area is going to be "amazing" once it is complete, but anticipates a quiet month while work is ongoing.
Foot traffic could be impacted, as well as the desire to sit inside if the construction noises are too loud.
Eventually the project will be able to alleviate foot traffic in the area by moving diners off the footpath and into this dedicated space, Ms Cuscaden said.
"Outdoor dining is important for Ballarat, it is a fantastic way to get people outside to enjoy the atmosphere and support local businesses," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
The deck will be constructed where the current car parks are, and by moving the loading zone, only two car park spaces will be lost.
Councillor Daniel Moloney was mayor at the time and said he hoped to build upon the success of Armstrong Street.
The project follows a 2021 trial, in reaction to COVID-19 restrictions.
Glass pods were put in the same location on Sturt Street as well as Armstrong Street to encourage outdoor eating.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.