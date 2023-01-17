An Alfredton man will have to answer to a magistrate, after allegedly trying to evade police who attempted to intercept him in Sebastopol.
Ballarat Highway Patrol officers saw the black Holden Commodore allegedly complete an illegal u-turn on Hertford Street on January 2.
The driver is then alleged to have driven into Sebastopol McDonalds in an attempt to evade the officers.
It is also alleged the vehicle did not have registration plates at the time.
The vehicle was found at a home in Alfredton, with a man sitting in the driver's seat. He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving along with 15 other traffic related offences.
The vehicle was also impounded.
The man was bailed to appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court at a later date.
