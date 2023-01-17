Time is ticking on whether e-scooters will be proven to be a viable mode of transport in Ballarat following a number of hospital presentations.
A Grampians Health spokesperson was able to confirm to The Courier that between the start of September and the end of December there were less than 10 e-scooter-related visits to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
The spokesperson said they were unable to "differentiate between rental and privately owned electric scooters".
Currently there are about 400 scooters part of the trial in Ballarat from Singapore-based e-scooter company Neuron Mobility.
The trial was originally set to last for 12 months, but the Department of Transport announced late last year the scooters would be available over the summer holidays to ensure "the best possible" data set.
Now the trial will last until March 31.
The Grampians Health spokesperson said the scooters were an exciting addition to the community.
"However, we reiterate that it's important to exercise caution when operating all road vehicles," they said.
At the conclusion of the trial, Ballarat and Melbourne data will be collected and used to inform recommendations on Victoria's e-scooter laws.
According to a state government spokesperson, an independent panel will then be in charge of evaluating the outcome of the trial as well as making recommendations about the future use of e-scooters.
Data collected from Neuron, which handle complaints in Ballarat, will be used to inform the panel.
The panel will also use information from Victoria Police, which says the most common issues relating to the scooters are people not wearing helmets.
Also among common issues for the police are people riding on footpaths and with more than one person at a time.
Surveys from riders and council reports will also be included.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
