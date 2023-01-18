A new vision for an office development is being proposed for a prime block of real estate in the heart of the CBD.
Taking into account objections received by City of Ballarat residents which were discussed in a mediation meeting in October last year, Inception Planning, on behalf of their applicant, have put forth a new plan for 4-6 Eastwood Street.
While their push to include a dual frontage office suite and at-grade car parking conceived by well known building designer James Stapleton remains, they have proposed a different internal ground floor layout.
The applicant for the complex, which is set to comprise four storeys, is wanting to change their initial ground level to "centralise the entrance foyer".
Other additions include a "central void" to provide "a light void from roof to ground floor" and an extra "two three-bedroom dwellings". In architectural terms, a void is described as an area that is trapped between walls within a site and occupies the ground floor.
"One dwelling is designed to maximise the western corner interface with the internal design providing for open planned kitchen, lounge and meals area to the northern side of the roof with the bedrooms located to the southern end," the application wrote.
"The dwelling located on the eastern side maximises the northern aspects with the open planned kitchen, lounge and meals area, with all bedrooms setback on the southern end."
Another change submitted is a "significant alteration" for the side of the site which abuts 5 Anderson Street.
"This design change has been undertaken in consultation with neighbouring property owners following the advertising process," the application wrote.
"The introduction of south facing frosted windows also form part of this design change.
"The proposed concrete tilt panel wall is proposed to be painted in a colour chosen by the neighbouring property owner."
The application did however mention while the ground floor of the proposed development would continue to be built along the "southern boundary with no setback", the first and second floor will be set back "3.5 metres from the southern boundary".
Moreover, the third level which would be allocated as residential apartments would be set back at the maximum amount of 5.730 metres. This would then taper down to a 3.83 metre setback on the south east corner side.
The application has also sought approval from the region's Indigenous body due to the proposed complex being situated in an area of cultural heritage sensitivity.
"The application is supported by a Cultural Heritage Management Plan (number 18255) approved by the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation (WTOAC), the Registered Aboriginal Party with responsibility for the Activity Area," it wrote.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
