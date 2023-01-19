The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra
Kick Off

Jack Mirabella back where it began with Sebastopol Vikings

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Mirabella returns to Sebastopol following a brief stint at Ballarat City FC. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A familiar name will line up for the Sebastopol Vikings in the 2023 State League 3 North-West season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.