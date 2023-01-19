A familiar name will line up for the Sebastopol Vikings in the 2023 State League 3 North-West season.
Jack Mirabella returns to Sebastopol after a brief stint with Ballarat City FC and time spent playing overseas in Austria.
Vikings coach Michael Busija said the towering defender brings a different flavour to the team than other signings.
"Jack is just a giant of a man. He's a big, strong, imposing figure so he will fill out our centre-back position," Busija said.
"He's a big boy but he's technically sound as well. He's quite mobile and quite comfortable with the ball for his size so he's a different prospect to others on the team.
"He's the kind of player that you don't want to play against."
Mirabella featured in six games for City FC in the 2022 NPL3 season.
He joined City FC during the transfer window after returning home to Ballarat from Austria.
"I think joining City FC midway through last season was a little bit difficult for Jack, he was probably limited with opportunities," Busija said.
"He did well when he had an opportunity but he didn't get as many as he would have liked which was just through circumstances.
"With a full pre-season under his belt he's feeling quite confident in what he can add to our side and I think he'll be a real benefit."
Mirabella joins new recruits in Pat Karras, Charlie King and the Mitrovic brothers at the Vikings this season.
Busija said there was still a couple things left to play out before the State League 3 North-West season begins.
For now, the club turns its attention to the third annual Simo Mitrovic Cup to be played on Saturday.
The club will celebrate the life of the late Simo Mitrovic, brother to Sebastopol's Nedeljko, Nenad, Nikola and Dejan, in a special day out against Westgate FC.
