'Bigger than football': Sebastopol coach reflects on impact of Simo Mitrovic Cup

The annual Simo Mitrovic Cup is one of the proudest days on the calendar for the Sebastopol Vikings.
A day where the footballing community comes together to celebrate the life of former Viking, Simo Mitrovic, as his four brothers line up alongside each other in the friendly match.
Sebastopol coach and long-time friend of Simo Mitrovic, Michael Busija, is ready for an emotional day at St Georges Reserve that is "bigger than football".
"The result on Saturday takes a back seat, it is all about the chance to bring people together and remember Simo," Busija said.
"He was always such a competitive person. He never took a backwards step and always wanted to win. Simo wouldn't want us to go out there and play just to have a laugh, but we know Saturday is more than just a match."
State League 1 side Westgate FC, where Simo spent one season, will once again partake in the proud tradition.
Busija was incredibly grateful of Westgate FC's desire to remain a part of the fixture.
"To be honest, this game is inconvenient for them," he said.
"It doesn't suit their preparation but they have never made it difficult and have said they want to support it for as long as it continues. Without their support the day doesn't have the same feeling to it.
"Westgate is a Serbian club and it allows the Australian and Serbian communities to come together on a special day."
The club is hoping the third instalment will prove to be more of a celebration of Mitrovic's life.
"The first match was quite a sad occasion. With lockdowns throughout 2020 the match was really one of the first times people were actually able to come together," Busija said.
"That was probably one of the hardest things. We could only have 10 people at the funeral and you weren't allowed to come together as a club so it was challenging not being around the people you cared most about.
"Although this Saturday is about Simo, it is also about bringing people together and supporting each other."
Nedeljko and Nenad Mitrovic, who have rejoined the Vikings ahead of the 2023 season, will don the Sebastopol gold alongside brothers Nikola and Dejan.
"I think a really important part of the day is having the four brothers on the field at the same time," Busija said.
"It doesn't happen very often for them and it is important for the family to see them playing alongside each other as well."
Saturday's third annual Simo Mitrovic Cup kicks off at 1pm at St Georges Reserve.
