The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
News

'Bigger than football': Sebastopol coach reflects on impact of Simo Mitrovic Cup

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated January 20 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simo's brothers Nedeljko, Nikola, Nenad and Dejan Mitrovic leave the field after the 2022 Simo Mitrovic Cup. Picture by Adam Trafford

The annual Simo Mitrovic Cup is one of the proudest days on the calendar for the Sebastopol Vikings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.