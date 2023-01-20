The dust has settled on the Victorian state election and one upper house member can officially call Ballarat home.
Liberal Joe McCracken has moved into Wendouree MP Juliana Addison's old office on Lydiard Street.
Mr McCracken said it was a relief to be in Ballarat after uncertainty of where the Department of Parliamentary Services would place him within the Western Victorian district.
"I'm excited to be back in Ballarat - it's my hometown and I love it here," he said.
"Having an office here means that I can represent the community as best I possibly can."
After the resignation of Jaala Pulford before the state election in November, most of the western upper house representation has shifted to the coast.
IN THE NEWS:
Also representing the western half of the state will be Labor's Gayle Tierney, Liberal's Bev McArthur and the first regional representative for the Greens Party, Sarah Mansfield, who are all based in Geelong.
Labor's second member Jacinta Ermacora is set to be based close to her home in Warrnambool.
Mr McCracken will turn his focus inland. The former teacher said he hoped to focus on young people, education, local government and population policy.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.