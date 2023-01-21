It's still unclear as to when much-needed accessibility upgrades will come to the Ballarat train station, months after $50 million was announced for a pedestrian overpass.
When asked about when to expect tenders for the upgrades, the state government's Department of Transport and Planning said development is still in "initial stages" and updates will be shared "at the appropriate time".
"We have worked closely with the local community and accessibility advocates over a number of years to improve access at this historic station - we will continue to do so as plans are developed and these important and significant upgrades progress," a spokesperson said in a statement.
It follows continued lobbying from heritage advocacy group Save Our Station after November's state election, sending letters to re-elected members and the Department for further updates - but they say responses so far have been either brief or missing.
As well as the pedestrian overpass, the group is concerned the wooden heritage-style swing gates that once crossed Lydiard Street may not return at all, despite an obligation as part of the heritage permit for the boom gates that the department looks into putting them back.
The deadline for the investigation has been pushed back six months from its original January 2023 deadline, the department confirmed - the gates were destroyed in a train accident in May 2020.
"On Lydiard Street, we want to ensure all factors that may impact the station precinct - now and in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games - are properly considered and developed before presenting options on the Lydiard St level crossing to the community," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Save Our Station is also concerned a conservation management plan will not be completed before major construction works begin, and that there is a continued lack of updates on the regional bus interchange, which will also have to be moved as part of heritage permit requirements.
The Commonwealth Games begin in March 2026.
