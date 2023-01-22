In a sign of the changing face of Ballarat's suburbs, a historic Gregory Street cottage may be demolished to make way for a new subdivision, under a planning application before the City of Ballarat.
The application by Ballarat-based Inception Planning would see a duel chimney weatherboard cottage on 1005a Gregory Street removed to make way for dual two-story townhouses.
The chimney currently sits on a 546 square metre block, with the new lots totaling 269.98 square metres and 275.81 square metres.
The two townhouses will feature a pitched roof and gable end facing Gregory Street. Under planning legislation, more than 30 per cent of a 500 to 600 square metre block must be set aside for garden area - with 39.38 per cent of the proposed site set aside.
The planning documents say the proposal's use of infill development satisfies council's aim of building housing within distance of public transport and amenities.
"The proposed development supports the above objectives as it provides for modest infill growth in an established residential area which is in close proximity to public transport services," the documents said.
"The dwelling will diversify the housing stock in the area by providing a modern townhouse style development, an alternative to the older housing stock in this area which is located on larger lots.
"The proposal will increase the supply of residential development, therefore providing future housing choices in the area and will realise urban consolidation in a sustainable location, consistent with local housing policy."
The documents also argue the new development is in keeping with the 'evolving neighbourhood character' of the area. "The site is located in an established residential area that is experiencing a change in character with evidence of infill development occurring around the subject site," the documents said
"The site context is one which is evolving and does not have a district character with dwellings constructed over a range of eras, styles, setbacks and heights.
"The area is also devoid of heritage or design controls which further supports this view."
The townhouses will feature three bedrooms and a retreat on the upper floor, and a kitchen and living areas on the ground floor.
Both townhouses will have a single car garage with a width of 3.5 metres and depth of 6 metres. Uncovered car spaces will be provided within the driveway areas.
The first and ground floor of the townhouses will be clad in contrasting material, which the documents said add "visual interest" and "reduce bulk".
Contrast between the two floors will go further, with horizontal cladding proposed for the ground floor and vertical for the first.
Due to the site's irregular shape, the minimum street setback is 4.87 metres and maximum street setback is 7.17 metres for the two dwellings.
The site sits about two kilometres north-west of the Ballarat CBD and 1.5 kilometres east of the Howitt Street shopping centre. Lake Wendouree sits about 300 metres from the site.
It comes amid a flurry of infill planning applications the City of Ballarat has handled in the past year for the Lake Wendouree area.
A plan to build four units - each about 255 square metres - has been put forward for 1346 Gregory Street, according to planning documents before council.
The total land for the site is 1420 square metres - or about a third of an acre.
Further down the road, on 1304A Gregory Street, a subdivision would see four new townhouses built. The biggest division would be at the first unit and about 375 square metres, the other three plots range from 226 to 280 square metres.
Other infill projects have been completed, including double-storey townhouses on Forest Street. Planning documents can be viewed online at the City of Ballarat website.
