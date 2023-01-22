Ballarat homeowners looking at putting in a backyard pool or spa this summer are reminded to ensure they hire a registered building practitioner to do the work, and a compliant safety fence is also installed.
The Victorian Building Authority (VBA) has issued the warning, after a rise in unregistered people advertising installation services online.
"Making sure a registered building practitioner has installed your pool or pool fence is vital, don't let just anyone be responsible for the safety of your family," VBA Executive Director of Regulatory Operations David Brockman said.
"Just one drowning death is too many, and in Victoria in the last two decades 20 children have drowned in cases where a non-compliant safety barrier has been a factor."
It is Victorian law for a compliant safety barrier to be installed around all swimming pools and spas that are capable of holding water more than 300 millimetres (30 centimetres) of water, to restrict access to young children.
Safety barriers must also include self-latching and self-closing pool gates
Rules also state an outdoor pool or spa area must not be directly accessible via a building.
"Individuals and families need to make sure they have compliant safety barriers installed this summer," Mr Brockman said.
"With travel returning to normal following the pandemic, there are increasing numbers of people congregating in Victorian homes, and pool owners must ensure that anyone using their pool can do so safely."
Pools and spas must also be registered with council.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The reminder comes after a tragic Christmas period on Victoria's coasts and inland water ways.
It prompted a call from authorities for all Victorians, including from Ballarat, to take greater care when going for a swim.
A child from Wendouree was among three people who drowned over the Christmas long-weekend.
The five-year-old was found unresponsive in Lake Nagambie, on December 27.
More information can be found at the VBA website.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.