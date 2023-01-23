Globe-trotting stage actor turned abstract painter Kirk Alexander says Ballarat has been a fertile bed to grow his creativity.
The artist moved to Ballarat three years ago, after a career in stage and voice acting spanning from England, Australia, South Africa and Zambia.
From an art-filled Soliders Hill unit, the artist creates swaths of various and colourful abstract paintings, in a style he describes as "doodling".
His art will be on display at the Tin Roof cafe in Ballarat from February 2.
"They always want a label, so I say I am a doodler. A proficient doodler," he said.
"Doodling is a wonderful form of art, I love doing it. I do it a lot."
Mr Alexander first knew he had a knack for abstract painting at boarding school in England, attracted to the freedom inherent in the art form.
"Just take it all in and enjoy. There is nothing serious about it. I have to hang on the idea of being abstract, and abstract is lovely because it is so free," he said.
