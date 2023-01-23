The Courier
Kirk Alexander enjoying making abstract art in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
January 23 2023 - 11:30am
Ballarat-based abstract artist Kirk Alexander has an exhibition at the Tin Roof cafe. Picture by Kate Healy

Globe-trotting stage actor turned abstract painter Kirk Alexander says Ballarat has been a fertile bed to grow his creativity.

