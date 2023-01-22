The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Good News

Invermay girl cuts hair to raise money for Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 23 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Grech, 10, holding plaits of hair from her head, which will be donated to make wigs for people with cancer. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat Grammar pupil Sophie Grech has chopped off more than 20 centimetres of her beloved long hair to raise money for cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.