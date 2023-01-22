Ballarat Grammar pupil Sophie Grech has chopped off more than 20 centimetres of her beloved long hair to raise money for cancer research.
Inspired by a friend who had similarly cut her hair for charity, the 10-year-old took it upon herself to donate plaits of her hair to social enterprise Sustainable Salons.
The hair will be used to create life-like wigs for people with cancer and conditions such as alopecia.
"I had grown my hair out for a really long time, I haven't gotten many hair cuts. One of my friends had cut her hair and donated it, and since I had so much hair I thought I would cut mine off too," she said.
When Sophie came to her mother Kirstin with the idea, the pair contacted a fundraising organiser for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute in Ballarat.
Together they started a fundraising page where people were invited to donate to the research institute.
The page has raised $580 so far, with a goal of $700.
Kirstin said the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute held a close place to her heart, personally knowing people who had cancer and being a local institution.
Her grandmother, who had passed away from cancer, was a patient and good friend of Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute honorary founder Dr George Kannourakis.
"A couple of other people we know have had cancer and they have been lucky enough to get over it and recover from it," Kirstin said.
"We have had some good stories as well as some bad ones.
"I am proud of Sophie.
"She has had long hair for so long, and she loved her long hair so it was a big thing to cut it. It was a massive change."
Kirstin also thanked the team at Touché Hair, Skin and Body, who had cut Sophie's hair.
Sophie, however, is still deciding on whether she wants to keep her new look or grow it all back.
"I like it short but I like it long. I don't know if I want to cut it again or grow it long," she said.
To donate to Sophie's fundraiser, visit her fundraising page.
