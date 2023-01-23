The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Our People

North Ballarat Football Club mourns death of stalwart Barry Duffy

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 23 2023 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Ballarat Football and Sports Clubs is mourning the death of long-time, quiet hard-worker Brian Duffy, who will be farewelled this week. Pictures: North Ballarat Football and Sports Clubs (inset) and Google Earth

NAME the role and quiet, hard-working volunteer Barry Duffy likely stepped into it to help North Ballarat Football Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.