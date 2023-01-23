NAME the role and quiet, hard-working volunteer Barry Duffy likely stepped into it to help North Ballarat Football Club.
The Roosters are mourning the death of the club stalwart, who died last week aged 81.
North Ballarat club historian Stanley Roberts, who had known Mr Duffy since they were children growing up in Ballarat, said Mr Duffy was a great all-rounder serving on committees and in odd handyman jobs about the club.
Mr Duffy was best known about Northern Oval as a long-serving barman for North Ballarat Sports Club who was also heavily involved in club fundraising.
He has been a North Ballarat Football Club member for 60 years and was elevated to a life membership in 1982.
A motor mechanic by trade, Mr Duffy became involved in the club when his sons were juniors in the 1970s, serving on the junior committee including a post as treasurer.
From there, Mr Duffy joined various sub-committees from juniors to seniors where needed, from liquor control to entertainment and social committees.
Mr Duffy took up a job behind the bar for the sports club after his retirement and became a beloved well-known figure pouring drinks.
As a barman, Mr Duffy also spent time working for colourful Ballarat identity "Shocka" Walker, whose family owned and ran the Miller's Arms in Doveton Street for almost 50 years.
Mr Roberts said Mr Duffy was a "quiet bloke" and true bootsman, who would do anything and everything to help the club.
Mr Duffy was also a supportive figure in North Ballarat's successful push to join the Victorian Football League in 1996.
This was a move that helped elevate football as a whole in the region to a new level and opportunities.
Mr Duffy, whose wife Patricia is deceased, is survived by his four sons Andrew, Mark, David and Matthew and five grandchildren.
North Ballarat Football and Sports Clubs has officially paid tribute to Mr Duffy as "one of our most respected life members" and a "valued active volunteer".
