A grand total of 36 current AFL players can - in one way or another - be traced back to Ballarat ahead of the 2023 AFL season.
Whether it be through the Greater Western Victoria Rebels or any Ballarat Football Netball League club (yes, The Courier is claiming the Guthrie brothers), check out the 36 AFL players Ballarat locals can shamelessly claim this season:
Brisbane Lions / GWV Rebels / Ballarat Clarendon College
Jarrod Berry was one of two Ballarat Clarendon boarders drafted to the Lions in 2016, with his best mate and then-Rebels teammate Hugh McCluggage also joining Brisbane on draft night.
The Horsham native has already played 108 games in a Brisbane Lions side that boasts four GWV Rebels graduates.
Gold Coast SUNS / GWV Rebels / Ballarat Clarendon College
Younger brother to Jarrod, Tom Berry departed Brisbane after 19 games to join the Gold Coast SUNS in the 2022 AFL Trade Period.
Berry averaged 18 disposals per game at the Rebels in 2018 before being taken by the Lions with the 36th pick.
Geelong Cats / Sunbury (BFNL)
One of three Sunbury juniors to line up at Geelong, Mark Blicavs landed at the Cats via the 2011 Rookie Draft.
The premiership swingman was coached by Cameron and Zach Guthrie's father, Andrew, during his junior years at Sunbury.
Adelaide Crows / GWV Rebels / North Ballarat (BFNL) / Ballarat Grammar
Hugh Bond made his way to Adelaide with the 50th pick of the 2022 AFL Draft following a stellar year at the Rebels.
The hard-running midfielder led the then-NAB League, now Talent League, in tackles, but it was his work in defence at the National Championships that caught the Crows' attention.
Port Adelaide / Darley (BFNL)
A baby-faced Zak Butters can be spotted when watching back the 2017 BFNL Grand Final, with the Darley product part of the Devils' premiership-winning side before landing at Port Adelaide one year later with pick 12.
The 22-year-old has also proven to be a mentor for fellow Darley junior Aaron Cadman, who was selected by Greater Western Sydney at the 2022 AFL Draft.
St Kilda / GWV Rebels / Lake Wendouree (BFNL) / St Patrick's College
Dan Butler was one of five St Pat's Old Boys to line up in the 2017 AFL Grand Final alongside then-Richmond teammates Daniel Rioli and Shaun Grigg, with Brad and Matt Crouch playing for Adelaide.
The Lake Wendouree junior left the Tigers for St Kilda at the end of the 2019 season and is now one of five former Rebels at the Saints.
Hawthorn / GWV Rebels / Lake Wendouree (BFNL) / St Patrick's College
Following in the footsteps of his older brother Dan, Sam Butler realised his AFL dream at the 2021 AFL Draft when Hawthorn called out his name.
The Rebels graduate was one of the highest-rated mid-forwards in the Talent League, and was taken just three selections after his Rebels and Lake Wendouree teammate Kai Lohmann with pick 23.
GWS GIANTS / GWV Rebels / Darley (BFNL)
A move into the forward-line proved to be life-changing for Cadman, as the former winger booted a league-best 34 goals, with the GIANTS trading up in the draft to secure his services.
Geelong Cats / GWV Rebels
Originating from Dartmoor, Jeremy Cameron would travel over 250 kilometres to Ballarat to play for the then-North Ballarat Rebels in 2010.
Cameron was drafted by the GIANTS as an under-age selection before being traded to Geelong ahead of the 2021 season, achieving premiership glory in 2022 with the Cats.
St Kilda / GWV Rebels / Ballarat (BFNL) / Beaufort (CHFL) / St Patrick's College
Growing up in Beaufort, Brad Crouch joined the Crows with pick 2 in the 2011 AFL Mini-Draft with younger brother Matt ending up at West Lakes two years later.
Crouch went on to play 95 games for Adelaide before joining St Kilda in 2021 on a five-year deal.
Adelaide Crows / GWV Rebels / Ballarat (BFNL) / Beaufort (CHFL) / St Patrick's College
Younger brother and former teammate of Brad, Ballarat and Beaufort Football Netball Club junior Matt Crouch has played 125 games for Adelaide.
Crouch has played at Mars Stadium twice in his AFL career, collecting 47 disposals against the Bulldogs in 2017 at the Ballarat venue.
North Melbourne / Melton South (BFNL)
Labelled by David King as the player to watch at North Melbourne in 2023, there will be plenty of eyes on Melton South's Paul Curtis this season.
The 19-year-old kicked six goals from 10 games in his debut season with the Kangaroos.
GWS GIANTS / Sunbury (BFNL)
Wade Derksen played three seasons at Sunbury before starring at Peel Thunder in the WAFL, en route to being snapped up by the GIANTS in the 2022 Mid-Season Draft.
The 197cm forward booted four goals and had 22 disposals against West Coast in a break-out WAFL performance.
Port Adelaide / GWV Rebels / Ballarat Clarendon College
One of three Ballarat Clarendon College graduates taken in the 2016 AFL Draft, Willem Drew joined the Power with the 33rd pick after classmates Hugh McCluggage (3rd) and Jarrod Berry (17th) were both drafted by Brisbane.
Originally from Koroit, the Ballarat Clarendon boarder was part of a five-person leadership group for the Rebels in 2016.
West Coast Eagles / Bacchus Marsh (BFNL) / St Patrick's College
Liam Duggan captained St Patrick's College to its Herald Sun Shield triumph in 2014, before reaching ultimate glory with the West Coast Eagles in their 2018 premiership season.
The St Pat's Old Boy and Bacchus Marsh junior has played 136 games for the Eagles since being drafted with the 11th pick in the 2014 AFL Draft.
Richmond / GWV Rebels / East Point (BFNL) / St Patrick's College
Josh Gibcus was one of a whopping three GWV Rebels selected in the first round of the 2021 AFL Draft, with the athletic defender heading to Richmond with pick nine.
The St Pat's graduate played 18 games for the Tigers in his debut season, but recently suffered an injury setback that will sideline him for the beginning of the 2023 AFL season.
North Melbourne / Sunbury (BFNL)
The Sunbury native grew up a die-hard North Melbourne fan and, with the 22nd pick in the 2021 AFL Draft, Josh Goater found his way to his boyhood club.
Goater played 142 junior games at Sunbury and made his senior debut alongside older brother Luke in 2021.
Geelong Cats / Sunbury (BFNL)
Cam Guthrie spent seven years playing junior football at Sunbury before becoming a part of the Calder Cannons program.
The 30-year-old was one of three Sunbury juniors in Geelong's 2022 premiership side.
Geelong Cats / Sunbury (BFNL)
Younger brother to Cam, Sunbury's Zach Guthrie became a pivotal part of Geelong's premiership side in 2022.
Guthrie joined Geelong in 2017 via the Rookie Draft, following junior football with Sunbury and Talent League at the Calder Cannons.
Essendon / GWV Rebels / East Point (BFNL) / Clunes (CHFL) / Ballarat High School
Clunes Oval looked destined to be where Nick Hind would spend most of his weekends before a VFL-lifeline offered by then-East Point coach Dan Jordan turned the plumber from Clunes' world upside down.
Hind was snapped up by St Kilda as a mature-age recruit in the 2018 AFL Draft before requesting a trade to Essendon ahead of the 2021 season.
Essendon / GWV Rebels / Ballarat Clarendon College
Taken by Essendon with the 13th pick of the 2021 AFL Draft, it did not take long for Horsham native and GWV Rebels graduate Ben Hobbs to make his mark at AFL level.
The Ballarat Clarendon College graduate laid more tackles than Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel, Dyson Heppell and Andrew McGrath combined in his debut game against Fremantle en route to a stellar rookie season with the Bombers.
Richmond / GWV Rebels / St Patrick's College
The St Pat's Old Boy joined the Tigers in the 2021 AFL Trade Period after 114 games over seven seasons at Greater Western Sydney.
Hopper spent two years boarding at St Pat's and returned to Ballarat for his 100th game when the GIANTS played the Bulldogs in 2021.
West Coast Eagles / GWV Rebels
Picked up by Geelong in the 2016 Rookie Draft, former Rebel Jamaine Jones now calls West Coast home having joined the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season.
Jones has played 35 games with the Eagles after managing just seven for the Cats in three seasons.
GWS GIANTS / Melton (BFNL)
We'll be the first to admit that there are some reaches in this list, but none more than Melton junior Adam Kennedy, who never lined up in the BFNL.
Kennedy is of just five GIANTS players from their first-ever match that is still with the club, joining Greater Western Sydney in the 2011 Draft before its inaugural season in the AFL.
The 30-year-old has played 130 games for the GIANTS, the 10th most in club history.
Sydney Swans / GWV Rebels
From 2009 to 2012, Jake Lloyd won four-consecutive premierships with the Horsham Demons, as well as joining the Rebels program in 2011.
Following his 2012 season at the Rebels, Lloyd was drafted by Sydney in the Rookie Draft and recently brought up his 200-game milestone in his side's Grand Final defeat to Geelong.
Brisbane Lions / GWV Rebels / Lake Wendouree / St Patrick's College
Taken by Brisbane with the 20th pick in the 2021 AFL Draft, Kai Lohmann joined fellow St Pat's graduate Harry Sharp at the Lions for the 2022 AFL season.
Lohmann debuted for the Lions against Collingwood in round five before an ankle injury against Gold Coast in round six derailed his season.
St Kilda / North Ballarat (VFL) / GWV Rebels / Sebastopol (BFNL)
After being overlooked in the 2014 AFL Draft following time at the Rebels, Rowan Marshall spent the next three years playing VFL at North Ballarat and BFNL at Sebastopol before finally realising his AFL dream at the 2017 Rookie Draft.
St Kilda swooped on the New Zealand-born big man who has now gone on to play 86 games for the Saints.
Brisbane Lions / GWV Rebels / Ballarat Clarendon College
The highest-drafted Rebel until Aaron Cadman went number one, Hugh McCluggage joined Brisbane with the third pick in the 2016 AFL Draft.
The Ballarat Clarendon College graduate has tallied up 130 games for the Lions, playing alongside his best mate and fellow Clarendon graduate Jarrod Berry.
Melbourne / GWV Rebels / St Patrick's College
Tom McDonald spent one year boarding at St Patrick's College, playing Talent League with the Rebels as well as two VFL matches for North Ballarat.
The premiership forward has played over 200 games for Melbourne, originally starting as a defender alongside younger brother and fellow Rebels graduate, Oscar.
Hawthorn / GWV Rebels / North Ballarat / Ballarat Grammar
After 15 games at Fremantle over five seasons, Lloyd Meek requested a trade home to Victoria during the 2022 AFL Trade Period which saw him land at the Hawks.
The 203cm ruck graduated from the Rebels program in 2017 and was selected by the Dockers with the 69th pick in the draft.
Richmond / GWV Rebels / East Point (BFNL) / St Patrick's College
The triple-premiership Tiger spent four years boarding at St Patrick's College before being selected by Richmond with pick 15 in the 2015 AFL National Draft.
Rioli's move across half-back in 2022 earned him All Australian squad honours for the first time.
St Kilda / GWV Rebels / Ballarat Clarendon College
Horsham export Seb Ross has gone on to have an incredibly well-established career with the Saints, the St Kilda vice-captain has won two best-and-fairest awards at the club over 167 games.
Ross is one of five former Rebels products at the Saints in 2023, alongside Dan Butler, Brad Crouch, Rowan Marshall and James Van Es.
Brisbane Lions / GWV Rebels / East Point (BFNL) / St Patrick's College
Drafted while still finishing Year 11, St Patrick's College graduate Harry Sharp made his debut for Brisbane while juggling Year 12 at St Laurence's College.
The former steeplechaser holds the fastest 2km time trial at the AFL Draft Combine with 5 minutes 28 seconds, sitting a whopping 20 seconds clear of next best.
Geelong Cats / North Ballarat (VFL) / Redan (BFNL)
Before going on to win four AFL premierships with Hawthorn and Geelong, Isaac Smith was putting together a successful resume in Ballarat with a premiership at both Redan (BFNL) and North Ballarat (VFL).
Smith's form at the Roosters led to Hawthorn drafting him as a mature-age selection with pick 19 in the 2010 AFL Draft and has gone on to play 258 AFL games in an illustrious career.
North Melbourne / GWV Rebels / Ballarat Clarendon College
Darcy Tucker found a new home at North Melbourne during the 2022 AFL Trade Period following 108 games with Fremantle.
The Horsham export captained the Rebels in 2015 and went on to be drafted by the Dockers with pick 27 in 2015.
St Kilda / GWV Rebels / North Ballarat (BFNL) / St Patrick's College
James Van Es will line up alongside family friend and fellow Rebels graduate Rowan Marshall at St Kilda in 2023.
The big-bodied key defender enjoyed a stellar year at the Rebels in 2022, finishing third in the Rebels best-and-fairest and earning Vic Country honours.
Standing at 197cm tall, Van Es could line up in the forward-50 for the Saints, having been trialled there throughout pre-season.
