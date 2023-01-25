The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Ballarat Police investigate Sebastopol tree blaze

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File.

Ballarat police are investigating the cause of a suspicious pre-dawn fire along one of Ballarat's major arterials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.