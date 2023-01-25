Ballarat police are investigating the cause of a suspicious pre-dawn fire along one of Ballarat's major arterials.
Several callers to triple-zero raised the alarm at 5.45am on Wednesday to a blaze in a tree near the corner of Rubicon and Albert Street (Midland Highway) in Sebastopol.
Firefighters said it later spread to a fence at the back of a home.
Two fire trucks attended - including at least one from the Ballarat City Fire Rescue Victoria brigade (station 67).
IN THE NEWS
It took emergency services nine minutes to bring the blaze under control.
FRV said there were no threats to any buildings.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.