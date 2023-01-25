The Courier
Teenager denied bail in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for alleged October crime spree

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Stock image.

A string of stolen and smashed cars, ransacked homes, an injured puppy, and several fearful victims - including an 82-year-old woman - were all left in the wake of an alleged crime spree, a court has heard.

