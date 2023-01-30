Money raised for important research into cancer could be impacted for the third year in a row if Ballarat's Relay For Life cannot get enough participants for this year's event.
Scheduled for Saturday, March 18, the event may need to be postponed if numbers remain low, adding to cancellations in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is one of many charity events in the region that were forced to cancel gatherings in the past three years because of pandemic restrictions, robbing them of vital donations.
Relay For Life Ballarat chair Lacie Ryan said participant numbers were well-below what is needed.
"We are looking for 200 participants ideally, and we are currently below 70," Ms Ryan said.
Relay for Life was last held in Ballarat at Federation University in Mount Helen in 2020.
In previous years it has attracted hundreds of people who have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the vital research.
It is hoped more than $68,000 can be raised in 2023, about the same as what was raised in 2020.
In a normal year, the event would usually commence at 3pm on a Saturday and continue through until 10am the following day.
Participants would take it in turns to walk around a track to symbolise the journey cancer sufferers and their family and friends go through. But this year will be slightly different, with the traditionally overnight event shortened to one day.
Ms Ryan said the decision to change the length of the event in 2023 was made because of financial constraints as a result of the pandemic.
"The goal would be to get back to (the overnight event), however we have to have a good year this year with lots of registrations and lots of fundraising to be able to go overnight again," she said.
Ms Ryan said this year's event will still feature lots of fun and games, entertainment and decorated stalls.
Two key features, the candlelight ceremony and survivors and carers function would also make a return.
"The idea of the relay is to celebrate, remember (and) fight back," Ms Ryan said.
"It's to celebrate the wins, to remember the people that have passed that aren't with us anymore, and to fight back against the hideous disease.
"The survivors and carers afternoon tea is to honour all survivors that are still here with us, and to celebrate the carers that are there to support them. The candlelight ceremony is a tribute to all of those that we've lost."
Ms Ryan has attended every relay event for the past 14 years and has been chair for about eight years.
Ms Ryan encouraged those interested to register as soon as possible, ideally by the middle of February.
Early bird prices end on February 5, before general admission commences on February 6. Registrations for participants and teams can also be made on the day.
For more information visit relayforlife.org.au/event/ballarat-2023.
