NORTH Ballarat Sports Club has confirmed its new general manager Patrick Thornton will start work at Mars Stadium on Monday.
Mr Thornton steps into a role that replaces the now-defunct chief executive officer position working jointly for North Ballarat Football and Sports Clubs.
This comes as North Ballarat Sports Club, which runs the bistro and function venue at Mars Stadium, emerges from a WorkSafe investigation into an alleged culture of bullying and now prepares to become part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games athletics venue.
North Ballarat chief executive Scott Seward's resignation in late October, not related to the investigation, prompted the clubs to reevaluate the executive role, which stemmed back to the football club's time in the Victorian Football League but had since taken on a stronger sports club focus.
Mr Thornton is not new to Northern Oval. He returns home from Gippsland where he has built a career managing a variety of sports and hospitality clubs after first starting out with North Ballarat Sports Club.
Mr Thornton's most recent role has been Traralgon Bowls Club general manager.
North Ballarat Sports Club president Ewen Nevett said the club was excited with the appointment.
"Patrick understands the intricacies of operating a club while holding major events and has been instrumental in attracting the Vic[torian] Open Bowls competition to the Latrobe Valley for the next five years, as well as hosting AFL games, PGA tour events and major horse racing carnivals over a number of years at various venues in Gippsland," Mr Nevett said.
"...We are a premier sports club in the region and I look forward the skills and expertise Patrick will bring, particularly with the upcoming Commonwealth Games."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mars Stadium also continues to cement its role as a boutique stadium hosting elite, professional sport including AFL, AFLW and A-League soccer matches.
Mr Thornton could hardly wait for the new challenge.
"I'm really looking forward to reconnecting with the local community and running a member-based community club that prides itself on giving back to local sport and community groups," Mr Thornton said.
"Working collaboratively with the City of Ballarat and various state government departments to deliver a lasting legacy for hosting major events as well as improved facilities for local sports post the Games will be a priority."
North Ballarat Sports Club has made clear it would continue to offer North Ballarat Football Netball Club administrative and financial support under the new structure.
Former North Ballarat CEO Scott Seward said it had been time to move on, closer to his home in Melbourne, and allow new leadership ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Mr Seward arrived five years ago in the wake of North Ballarat's dumping from the VFL. He also guided the club through pandemic lockdowns.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.